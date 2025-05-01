A 36-year-old man from Kerala, who was lynched in Karnataka’s Mangaluru district on Sunday after he allegedly shouted pro-Pakistan slogans, had a mental disability, his brother was quoted as saying by The New Minute on Wednesday.

The man has been identified as Ashraf, a native of Pulpalli village in Kerala’s Wayanad district. He was allegedly lynched during a cricket match.

His brother, Abdul Jabbar, claimed that Ashraf had been undergoing treatment for a mental disability and often moved around, doing odd jobs, reported The Times of India.

Twenty persons have been arrested for Ashraf’s killing so far, according to The News Minute. The police suspect that at least 25 persons were involved in the assault.

The motive behind the assault was being investigated, said Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal on Wednesday, adding that the accused persons have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections pertaining to mob violence and culpable homicide.

The police had first registered the case as an unnatural death under suspicious circumstances. It was reclassified after the post-mortem report showed that Ashraf died from internal injuries caused by multiple heavy blows.

Speaking about the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister said shouting slogans in support of Pakistan is equivalent to “betrayal of the nation and constitutes treason”, reported The Times of India.