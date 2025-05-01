Communal clashes broke out in Uttarakhand’s Nainital on Wednesday night after a 65-year-old Muslim man was arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl, Hindustan Times reported, quoting an unidentified police official.

The man accused of the crime, identified as Usman, worked as a contractor and allegedly raped the minor on April 12 after luring her with money, according to The Indian Express. A first information report was registered in the matter on Wednesday night under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Following this, a group of men from the Hindu community vandalised shops and eateries belonging to Muslims in the area where Usman’s office is located.

The mob also threw stones at a mosque, shouted anti-Pakistan slogans and damaged several vehicles, PTI quoted unidentified police officers as saying.

The situation was brought under control by 12.30 am on Thursday, Superintendent of Police Crime Jagdish Chandra told the Hindustan Times.

“We are gathering visuals of the individuals who were part of the crowd, involved in stone pelting,” said Chandra. “Heavy deployment of police is in place. We will not allow anybody to take the law into their hands and strict action will be taken if anybody does so.”

The traders’ associations in the area announced that the market would be closed for the time being.