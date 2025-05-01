The North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation has suspended a driver for allegedly stopping a bus mid-route to offer namaz in Haveri district, reported The Hindu on Thursday.

The alleged incident took place on Wednesday when the driver, identified as Nayaz Mulla, stopped the bus on the Vishalgad to Hangal route.

Images and videos of Mulla praying behind the driver’s seat were widely shared on social media.

Taking note of the incident, state Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy instructed the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation to investigate the allegations, according to The Hindu.

“Needless to say, staff on duty in government service must follow certain rules and regulations,” said the minister. “Every person has the right to religious freedom. Those in public service can practice their religious rituals, but not when they are on duty.”

Reddy said that stopping a bus with passengers on board in the middle of a journey was objectionable and disciplinary action should be taken if the driver was found guilty.

“Care should be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future,” added the minister.