The wife of an Indian Navy officer who was among the 26 killed in the Pahalgam attack has appealed that no Muslims or Kashmiris be harmed in the aftermath of the terror incident, reported ANI.

“We do not want people going against Muslims or Kashmiris,” Himanshi Narwal, the wife of Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, was quoted as saying by the news agency. “We want peace and only peace.”

She added that the family is seeking justice and wants those responsible for Vinay Narwal’s death to be held accountable.

#WATCH | Karnal | "...We don't want people going against Muslims or Kashmiris. We want peace and only peace. Of course, we want justice," says Himanshi, wife of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. pic.twitter.com/LaOpBVe7z2 — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2025

Twenty-six persons were killed and 17 were injured on April 22 in the terror attack that took place in the Baisaran area of Anantnag district. The terrorists targeted tourists after asking their names to ascertain their religion, the police said. All but three of those who died were Hindu.

Following the attack, incidents of violence and intimidation against Muslims were reported from Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

In view of this, the civil rights group People’s Union for Democratic Rights on Tuesday urged educational institutions to ensure the safety and well-being of Kashmiri students.

In a press release, the group expressed “deep concern over the unchecked Islamophobia, the violation of rights during the crackdown in the region and the harassment of Kashmiri students” after the attack.

