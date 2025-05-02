The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to withdraw its July 2024 order directing Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale to pay Rs 50 lakh as damages in a defamation case filed by former diplomat Lakshmi Puri, Bar and Bench

The court also rejected Gokhale’s application to excuse a delay of over 180 days in filing for relief, PTI reported

“You argued very well but we cannot help you,” Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench. “We have to reject both the applications.”

In July 2024, the High Court ruled that Gokhale made “incorrect, false and untrue” allegations about Puri, including claims that she had purchased property in Switzerland with disproportionate assets.

Puri had sued Gokhale, alleging that his social media posts were “defamatory, malicious and based on false information”.

In its verdict, the court had ordered Gokhale to apologise in a leading English daily and on his X handle. He was also directed to pay Rs 50 lakh in damages.

Gokhale subsequently sought to recall the July 2024 order , arguing that it was issued ex parte, or in his absence, after his counsel stopped appearing.

Notably, Puri also approached the High Court to ensure that the order would be enforced, Bar and Bench reported. She also filed a contempt of court case against Gokhale for non-compliance with the order.

On April 24, the High Court directed that the Rajya Sabha MP’s monthly salary of Rs 1.9 lakh be attached each month for failing to comply with the order to deposit Rs 50 lakh as damages.

Puri, a former assistant secretary-general at the United Nations and wife of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, had filed the defamation case in 2021. She argued that her reputation was tarnished by Gokhale’s “reckless and false allegations” regarding an apartment in Geneva.

In July 2021, the High Court had issued an interim order restraining Gokhale from posting defamatory content about the former diplomat or her husband.