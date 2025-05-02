The Uttarakhand High Court on Friday took suo motu cognizance of communal tensions in Nainital, directing the police to prevent gatherings and maintain law and order, PTI reported.

Communal clashes broke out in the resort town on Wednesday night after a 65-year-old Muslim man was arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

On Friday, a division bench of Justices Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Vivek Bharti Sharma asked the authorities to monitor the internet to stop rumour-mongering.

The police should issue appeals to people and carry out more patrols to ensure that no violence occurs, PTI quoted the bench as having said.

Deputy Advocate General JS Virk informed the court that a large police contingent had been deployed to maintain peace and that vehicles coming toward Nainital from Haldwani, Kaladhungi and Bhimtal were being checked.

The man accused of the crime, identified as Usman, worked as a contractor and allegedly raped the minor on April 12 after luring her with money, according to reports. A first information report was registered in the matter on Wednesday night under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Following this, a group of men from the Hindu community vandalised shops and eateries belonging to Muslims in the area where Usman’s office is located.

The mob also threw stones at a mosque, shouted anti-Pakistan slogans and damaged several vehicles, PTI had quoted unidentified police officers as saying.

The situation was brought under control by 12.30 am on Thursday, Superintendent of Police Crime Jagdish Chandra had told the Hindustan Times.

On Thursday, Hindu groups protested outside the police station demanding action against the person accused in the rape case.