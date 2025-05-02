Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has inaugurated a digital employment platform named “Call Hindu Jobs”.

The website is yet to be operationalised.

The portal has been developed by Vishal Durafe, a member of the Hindu Jagran Manch and former state leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing, reported The Print.

The Hindu Jagran Manch is a Hindutva group affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the parent organisation of the BJP.

Inaugurating the jobs portal on Wednesday, Lodha, who holds the skill development and entrepreneurship portfolio in the BJP-led state government, said it would help youngsters find jobs and teach them about self-employment.

“It will also give training on marketing,” said the minister. “Durafe has done good work. Maharashtra needs employment on a large scale. I inaugurated this as I hold the employment portfolio.”

Responding to a question about whether it was appropriate for government representatives to promote initiatives that cater to only Hindus, Lodha said there was nothing wrong “if someone decides to do some constructive work only for the Hindu community”, reported Deccan Herald.

“If tomorrow any other community comes forward with a similar initiative, the government will support them as well,” said the minister.

Lodha also said that “nobody can restrict anyone from using an app”, according to The Print.

“Out of their own sentiment they have named the portal for Hindus, but if anyone in Maharashtra uses it, nobody is going to say no,” he said.

Durafe was quoted as saying by Deccan Herald that the objective of the portal is to provide jobs to Hindus and skilled human resources to the businessmen from the community.

More sections, such as self-employment, e-commerce and marriage will be introduced to the portal, he said.

When asked if only Hindus could seek and offer jobs on the website, Durafe said: “It is not necessary.”

Mahesh Tapase, spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), criticised Lodha for supporting a platform designed for one community, reported The Print.

“Any minister has to work as per what is defined by the Constitution, which clearly spells out equal opportunity for everyone,” Tapase was quoted as saying. “Once a minister endorses a communal jobs portal, it raises the question on whether he understands the role he has to play as a minister.”