Six persons were killed and more than 15 were injured in a stampede at a temple in Goa on Saturday, ANI reported.

The incident took place at the Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao, the news agency quoted North Goa Superintendent of Police Akshat Kaushal as saying. An annual festival had commenced at the temple on Friday.

The injured were taken to hospital in the nearby town of Mapusa, local media reported.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the injured on Saturday morning.

Goa’s Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that Goa Medical College and district hospitals were equipped and on high alert to manage the situation.

VIDEO | Goa CM Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) visited North Goa District Hospital in Mapusa to meet the injured as several people have been feared dead and injured in a stampede at a temple festival in Shirgao village last night.



(Source: Third Party)#Goa pic.twitter.com/DjA0G4mYNA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 3, 2025

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.