The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the suspension of PhD scholar Ramadas Prini Sivanandan from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences for “repetitive misconduct” and alleged anti-national activities, Live Law reported.

However, the court reduced Ramadas’ two-year suspension to the time that he had already served until Friday and ordered his reinstatement, The Hindu reported.

The bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan noted that Ramadas should be given the opportunity to finish his doctoral studies.

Ramadas welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision in a Facebook post . He said that the denial of education to a student was not only a personal matter, but one that impacts the “fundamental rights of countless students and the question of campus democracy in our higher education system”.

“Though this period has been a tough fight, taking away a significant amount of time from my education and daily life, I am glad that I could also be a small part of the resistance,” he said.

On April 18, 2024, the institute had suspended him from the School of Developmental Studies in its Mumbai campus for two years.

A day after Ramadas was suspended, the Progressive Students’ Forum had claimed that the action was taken because he had participated in protests against the Bharatiya Janata Party government.

The students’ forum claimed that Ramadas, who is also a student leader, had received a show cause notice from the registrar of the institute in March 2024, objecting to his activism, specifically his participation in the Parliament March in Delhi in January 2024 and his post on social media encouraging students to watch the documentary Ram Ke Naam as an “anti-national act”.

Ram Ke Naam is a National Film Award-winning 1992 documentary by filmmaker Anand Patwardhan about the campaign by Hindutva groups to build a Ram temple at the site of the erstwhile Babri mosque in Ayodhya.

On its part, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences said that Ramadas was suspended for two years due to “repetitive misconduct over a period of time”.

“Throughout his tenure, Ramadas KS exhibited a shift in focus towards activities unrelated to his academic pursuits, engaging in events, protests, and other activities influenced by personal political agendas,” the institute had said on April 20, 2024. “Despite repeated verbal and written advisories from the TISS Administration to prioritise academic commitments, Ramadas KS failed to comply.”

In May 2024, Ramadas moved the Bombay High Court challenging his suspension. The plea was rejected in March, prompting him to approach the Supreme Court.

In his petition, he claimed that the order was imposed without properly considering his explanations.

The suspension violated his constitutional rights, including the right to freedom of speech and association, the petition said. It added that the Tata Institute of Social Sciences had fabricated a narrative to vilify him to punish him for his political activities and views.