India on Friday banned the import of goods originating from or transiting through Pakistan amid strained diplomatic ties following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The ban will take effect immediately, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

“This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy,” the department said.

The department, which reports to the Union commerce ministry, is responsible for administering laws relating to foreign trade.

Twenty-six persons were killed and 17 were injured in the attack near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

The attack took place in the Baisaran area of Anantnag district. Militants fired at tourists, most of whom were from outside the state. The terrorists targeted tourists after asking their names to ascertain their religion, the police said. All but three of those who died were Hindu.

India and Pakistan have fired tit for tat diplomatic salvoes at each other following the terror attack.

New Delhi suspended visa services for Pakistani citizens and said all valid visas would be revoked from April 27, except medical visas, which remained valid until April 29. Pakistani citizens in India under the SAARC visa scheme were given 48 hours to leave.

At the end of the deadline, 537 Pakistanis had left India through the Attari-Wagah border crossing in Punjab.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs also advised its citizens against travelling to Pakistan and urged those already there to return.

A day after the attack, India had said that the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty would remain in abeyance until Pakistan “credibly and irrevocably” stopped its support for cross-border terrorism.

India declared Pakistan’s defence, military, naval and air advisers in New Delhi persona non grata and said it would withdraw its defence advisers from Islamabad.

On Wednesday, India shut its airspace to all aircraft registered, operated or leased by Pakistan.

Pakistan said it would suspend the 1972 Simla Agreement signed with India in the aftermath of the 1971 war. Among other features, the agreement resulted in the recognition of the Line of Control that serves as the de facto boundary between the countries in much of Jammu and Kashmir.