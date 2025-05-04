The Central Reserve Police Force on Saturday said it dismissed a constable from service for allegedly concealing his marriage to a Pakistani woman and “knowingly harbouring her” even after her visa expired, PTI reported.

The constable, Munir Ahmed, however, said he received permission for the marriage on April 30 last year.

Munir was last posted with the 41st battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force. The paramilitary force said that his actions “were found to be in violation of service conduct and detrimental to national security,” The Hindu reported.

Munir’s marriage to a Pakistani woman named Minal Khan was said to have come to light when India directed Pakistani citizens to leave the country by April 27 in the backdrop of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 persons.

In 2023, Munir had sought permission from the CRPF to marry Khan, a resident of the Sialkot city in Pakistan. The CRPF claimed that he married her via video conferencing on May 24 last year before it could respond to his request, PTI reported.

The constable, however, claimed that he received permission from the force’s headquarters on April 30, 2024. He said that this came after he submitted his affidavit stating his intention to marry the woman, as well as affidavits from his parents, sarpanch, and a district development council member.

After the two got married, Khan came to India on a visiting visa and began living with Munir. Her visa expired on March 22, but she remained in India even after that date, The Hindu reported.

After India cancelled all Pakistani visas, except for long-term and diplomatic ones, Khan was taken from Jammu to the Attari border near Amritsar for deportation to Pakistan. Munir then approached the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, which stayed her deportation on April 29.

The case is slated to be heard again in the High Court on May 14.

The CRPF constable said he had sought a no-objection certificate for the marriage, but was told that such a provision did not exist, PTI reported. He said he was also told that he had already completed the necessary formalities by informing the government about his marriage to a foreign national.

“We got married online on May 24 last year through a video call,” he said. “Subsequently, I submitted marriage pictures, ’Nikkah’ papers and marriage certificate to my 72 Battalion where I was posted.”