The Manipur Police on Saturday filed a case against unidentified persons after a gun salute was organised in Kangpokpi district’s Saikul.

The event was held to remember the victims of the ethnic conflict that began exactly two years ago between the Meitei and the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar communities, NDTV reported. The ethnic conflict has since left at least 260 dead and displaced more than 59,000.

“Local leaders and elders were summoned to police station,” the police said in a statement on X about the event on Saturday. “Raids have been conducted at different areas to arrest the miscreants.”

The police said that five single-barrel guns and camouflage uniforms were seized from the area.

“Raids will continue to arrest the miscreants and seize the other guns,” the statement said, adding that organisers of the event would be “dealt as per law”.

An unidentified police officer told NDTV that the carrying of firearms and the gun salute violated the permission granted by authorities to hold the event. The officer added that no violation of the law or show of firearms would be tolerated in view of the imposition of the President’s Rule in the state.