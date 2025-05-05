The National Commission for Women has condemned the online abuse faced by Himanshi Narwal, wife of Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

In her first public remarks following the attack, Himanshi Narwal had made an appeal for communal harmony. She was trolled on social media for her comments.

The commission said that trolling a woman for her ideological expression is “not acceptable in any form”.

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पहलगाम में हुए आतंकी हमले में देश के अनेक नागरिकों की हत्या कर दी गई थी। इस हमले में अन्य लोगों के साथ लेफ्टिनेंट विनय नरवाल जी से उनका धर्म पूछकर उन्हें गोली मार दी गई थी। इस आतंकी हमले से पूरा देश आहत व क्रोधित है।



लेफ्टिनेंट विनय नरवाल जी की मृत्यु के पश्चात… — NCW (@NCWIndia) May 4, 2025

Himanshi Narwal and Vinay Narwal had been married just a week before the attack.

The attack took place in the Baisaran area near Pahalgam. Militants fired at tourists, most of whom were from outside the state. The terrorists targeted tourists after asking their names to ascertain their religion, the police said. All but three of those who died were Hindu.

The two were on their honeymoon when the Navy officer was shot dead.

“I just want the entire nation to pray for him [Vinay] that wherever he is, he is at peace,” Himanshi Narwal had said. “That’s the only thing I want. There is one more thing I want. There should be no hatred towards anyone. I’m seeing this happening that people are spewing hate at Muslims or Kashmiris. We do not want this. We want peace and only peace.”

Responding to the harassment faced by Himanshi Narwal, the National Commission for Women said that the way she was “being targeted on social media in relation to one of her statements is extremely reprehensible and unfortunate”.

The statutory body said that trolling a woman “on the basis of her ideological expression or personal life is not acceptable in any form”.

“Any kind of agreement or disagreement should always be expressed with decency and within constitutional limits,” it said in a social media post.

The National Commission for Women also expressed anguish over the terror attack and noted that Vinay Narwal had been “shot dead along with others after asking him about his religion”.

“The entire country is hurt and angry by this terrorist attack,” the panel said.

In the days following the incident, several cases of violence and intimidation against Muslims were reported from Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Amid concerns about retaliatory actions, civil rights group People’s Union for Democratic Rights urged educational institutions on April 29 to ensure the safety and well-being of Kashmiri students.

In a press release, the group expressed “deep concern over the unchecked Islamophobia, the violation of rights during the crackdown in the region and the harassment of Kashmiri students” after the attack.

