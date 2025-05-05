United States President Donald Trump on Monday announced a 100% tariff on films produced in other countries.

“Other countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States,” Trump said on social media. “Hollywood, and many other areas within the USA, are being devastated.”

Trump described this as a “concerted effort” by other nations and, therefore, a “national security threat”.

“It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!” said the US president.

He said he had authorised the Department of Commerce and the US trade representative to “begin the process of instituting a 100% tariff on any and all movies coming into our country that are produced in foreign lands”.

Responding to him, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in a social media post: “We are on it.”

Trump or Lutnick did not explain how tariffs on international film productions could be implemented.

This comes against the backdrop of Washington announcing so-called reciprocal tariffs on dozens of countries, including India, on April 2.

Trump had repeatedly said he intended to impose a reciprocal tax on India, among others, citing what he claims are high tariffs other countries impose on American goods. He had already imposed tariffs on a range of products from Canada, Mexico and China.

On April 9, Trump reduced the duties on imports from countries other than China to 10% for 90 days, to provide time for trade negotiations.

The tariffs have led to concerns of a broader trade war that could disrupt the global economy and trigger recession.

On April 22, the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecasts for 2025 from 3.3% to 2.8% citing the impact of the tariffs imposed by the US.

The swift escalation of trade tensions and extremely high levels of policy uncertainty are expected to have a significant impact on global economic activity, said the United Nations’ financial agency.