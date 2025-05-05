The News Broadcasters and Digital Association has advised its member news channels to refrain from inviting panellists, speakers and commentators from Pakistan on television or digital programmes, following the Pahalgam terror attack, reported News18.

The NBDA is the apex body representing private news broadcasters in India.

The advisory, issued to editors affiliated with the association, cited concerns raised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting about the presence of Pakistani commentators on Indian news platforms.

The ministry flagged that some of the panellists “propagate false propaganda against India”, the advisory said.

“In view of the recent attack on tourists in Pahalgam, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has drawn our attention to channels inviting anti-India commentators from Pakistan in their programme(s) who propagate false propaganda against India,” the advisory stated.

The NBDA urged editors to “refrain from inviting panellists, speakers and commentators from Pakistan in their programme(s), who are known for espousing views that undermine the sovereignty, integrity, and security of the nation and speak against our country”.

The association also advised editorial teams to exercise a “high level of editorial discretion and judgement to ensure that channels/digital platforms are not misused for anti-India false propaganda”.

The News Broadcasters Federation, another self-regulatory body of news organisations, released a similar advisory, a copy of which was shared with Scroll.

Member channels of the federation were advised to “exercise enhanced editorial discretion when considering participation of foreign nationals, particularly from Pakistan, in panel discussions or televised debates”.

“This is a precautionary suggestion – considering the current geopolitical context and the need to act responsibly in national interest – and is aimed at ensuring that we maintain the highest standards of journalistic integrity and public sentiment,” the advisory added.

The terror attack at Baisaran area near Pahalgam on April 22 left 26 persons dead and 17 injured. The terrorists targeted tourists after asking their names to ascertain their religion, the police said. All but three of those killed were Hindu.

Also read: