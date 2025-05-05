The Supreme Court on Monday called for a fresh forensic report to be submitted on the audio clips allegedly linking former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to the ethnic violence in the state, Live Law reported.

In February, the court ordered the Central Forensic Science Laboratory to submit its report on the audio in a sealed cover. The court reviewed the report on Monday.

In the recordings, a voice purported to be that of Singh is heard taking credit for “ how and why the conflict started ” bragging that he had defied Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s order against the use of “bombs” in the conflict and shielding individuals who snatched thousands of weapons from the state police armouries from arrest.

At least 258 persons have been killed and more than 59,000 persons displaced since the ethnic clashes broke out between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo-Hmar communities in May 2023. There were periodic upticks in violence in 2024.

On Monday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, stated that the investigation in the matter is still in progress.

“Let the investigation go on, rather than escalating the situation any further,” Mehta was quoted as saying by Live Law. “We have the sealed cover FSL [Forensic Science Laboratory] report, [the] High Court can also examine it. Peace is prevailing.”

After reviewing the sealed-cover report, a bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar directed Mehta to obtain a fresh report in the matter.

“Mr Mehta, you have to talk to the offices, please talk to the offices...what is this FSL report,” said the bench.

The case has been scheduled for hearing during the week starting July 21.

The order came on a petition by the Kuki Organization for Human Rights Trust. The organisation has sought an independent investigation into the audio recordings purportedly featuring Singh.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner, had earlier claimed the former chief minister’s alleged comments were recorded by a person in a closed-door meeting and had leaked the tapes. He argued this was a “serious issue”, alleging Singh’s involvement in instigating and abetting the violence.