The Supreme Court on Monday made public the details of the assets owned by 21 out of its 33 judges including Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

The details about the remaining judges will be published on its website when their statement of assets are received, the court said.

The court had on April 1 decided that the assets of its judges will be made public.

On Monday, the court also made public the appointment process of judges in the higher judiciary between November 9, 2022, and November 10, 2024.

The data made public showed that Khanna has Rs 55.7 lakh in fixed deposits and bank accounts, and Rs 1.06 crore in the Public Provident Fund. He also owns a three-bedroom Delhi Development Authority flat in South Delhi, a four-bedroom flat in the Commonwealth Games Village and a 56% share in an apartment in Gurugram.

Justice BR Gavai, who will take over as the chief justice on May 14, has inherited a house in Maharashtra’s Amravati from his late father. He also owns apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area and Delhi’s Defence Colony, as well as agricultural land in the Amravati and Nagpur districts.

Gavai also declared liabilities of about Rs 1.3 crore.

Justice Surya Kant, the third seniormost judge, jointly owns residential properties and plots with his wife in Chandigarh, the neighbouring district of Panchkula in Haryana, Delhi and Gurugram. He has also listed 31 fixed deposit receipts as his investment, amounting to about Rs 6.03 crore with interest.

Justice Abhay Oka owns one flat on Thane’s LBS Marg jointly with his wife, as well as premises in the city’s Panchpakhadi area. He has also declared Rs 92.3 lakh in the Public Provident Fund, fixed deposits of Rs 21.7 lakh and a bank balance of Rs 9.1 lakh.

Justice Vikram Nath owns a two-bedroom apartment in Noida, and has inherited a bungalow in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj and agricultural land of above 12 acres in the state’s Kaushambi district. He has also declared investment of about Rs 1.5 crore.

Khanna, Gavai, Kant, Oka and Nath constitute the Supreme Court Collegium, which is tasked with recommending appointments of judges to the higher judiciary.

The judges whose assets have not yet been made public are Justices BV Nagarathna, JK Maheshwari, Dipankar Datta, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Manoj Misra, Aravind Kumar, PK Mishra, SC Sharma, PB Varale, N Kotiswar Singh, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi.

The assets of Supreme Court judges were published days before Khanna’s retirement on May 13.

