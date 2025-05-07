The Indian military on Wednesday carried out airstrikes against terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the defence ministry said.

Nine sites were targeted by the Indian Air Force as part of Operation Sindoor, the ministry said.

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature,” the ministry said. “No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and methods in Pakistan.”

“We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for the attack will be held accountable,” it added.

The Indian Army’s additional directorate general of public information said that “ justice is served ”.

More details will be provided later on Wednesday, the ministry said.

Pakistan acknowledged that the India had carried out the airstrikes.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistani forces had “every right to respond forcefully ” and that a “forceful response is being given”.

The casualties and damage caused by the airstrikes were not immediately clear. But the Pakistani military said that there had been deaths.

Hours after the airstrikes, Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control by firing artillery in Poonch-Rajauri area’s Bhimber Gali area, the Indian Army said, adding that it had responded in a calibrated manner.

The terror attack at the Baisaran area near Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam town on April 22 left 26 persons dead and 17 injured. The terrorists targeted tourists after asking their names to ascertain their religion, the police said. All but three of those killed were Hindu.

India and Pakistan had fired tit-for-tat diplomatic salvoes at each other following the terror attack, such as suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and bilateral trade, and expelling diplomats. Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control for 12 consecutive days, promoting retaliation from the Indian Army.

The airstrikes came hours ahead of India conducting mock drills for civil defence in several states on Wednesday. The exercise will involve testing air raid sirens, training civilians and students to protect themselves, blackout procedures, camouflaging key sites and practicing revised evacuation plans in case of a “hostile event”.

When asked about the air strikes, United States President Donald Trump said that “people knew something was going to happen based on the past” because both sides have been fighting.

“I just hope it ends very quickly,” Trump added.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.