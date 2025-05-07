Three civilians were killed in firing and shelling by the Pakistan Army across the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir between Tuesday and Wednesday night, the Indian Army stated.

“Indian Army are responding in proportionate manner,” it added.

The firing came shortly after New Delhi said that the Indian military carried out strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Nine sites were targeted by the Indian Air Force as part of Operation Sindoor, said the defence ministry.

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature,” the ministry said. “No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and methods in Pakistan.”

“We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for the attack will be held accountable,” it added.

Following the strikes, several airports in the northern parts of the country were shut.

No civil flights will be operated from the Srinagar Airport in Jammu and Kashmir, airport officials said.

Issuing a travel advisory on X, SpiceJet said that airports in Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Amritsar were closed until further notice. “Departures, arrivals, and consequential flights may be impacted,” the airline said.

Air India too said that all its flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot remained cancelled till 12 noon on Wednesday pending further updates from authorities.

“Two international flights en route to Amritsar are being diverted to Delhi,” it added.

In addition, the Jammu and Kashmir government said that schools in the border areas of the Union Territory will remain closed on Wednesday.

After its strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Indian Army’s additional directorate general of public information said that “ justice is served ”.

More details will be provided later on Wednesday, said the defence ministry.

Pakistan acknowledged that India had carried out the strikes.

The country’s deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on X that the Indian Air Force “while remaining in Indian air space'“ had targeted sites across the international border in Muridke and Bahawalpur, and across the Line of Control in Kotli, Muzzafarabad and in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistani forces had “every right to respond forcefully ” and that a “forceful response is being given”.

The casualties and damage caused by the strikes were not immediately clear. But the Pakistani military said that there had been deaths.