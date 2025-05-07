The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday detained a journalist, Hilal Mir, for allegedly spreading “anti-national content”.

Mir was detained by the police’s counter-intelligence unit and his digital devices, including a mobile phone and laptop, were seized.

The police called Mir a “radical social media user” and said that he “used to disseminate extremist/distorted content with an intention to disturb peace and promote disaffection and secessionist ideology and present India in a bad shape”.

It added: “A preliminary inspection of the digital devices revealed access to the radical account along with incriminating materials and other extremist/distorted content/propaganda.”

A journalist for over two decades, Mir has worked with several local and national news organisations. He currently works for a Dubai-based business news website.

Unidentified police officers told The Indian Express that Mir had been detained under preventive measures and was lodged in Central Jail in Srinagar.

The journalist “actively engaged in posting and sharing content aimed at inciting sentiments among young minds and instigating secessionist sentiment by portraying Kashmiris as victims of systemic extermination”, the officers said.

They also claimed that he “was found in touch with some suspected foreign-based cell numbers involved in suspicious activities, presumably taking dictation from the adversary for disturbing the peace and tranquillity in the Valley, which is a matter of investigation”, The Indian Express reported.