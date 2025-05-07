Hours after India carried out strikes against terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he hopes the hostility “ends quickly”, Reuters reported.

“It’s a shame, we just heard about it,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They’ve been fighting for a long time.”

He added: “I just hope it ends very quickly.”

On X, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that he echoed Trump’s comments “that this hopefully ends quickly”. He said Washington will continue to “engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution”.

The Indian Air Force targeted nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as part of Operation Sindoor on Wednesday. The strikes were in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, said India’s Ministry of Defence.

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature,” the ministry said. “No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and methods in Pakistan.”

“We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for the attack will be held accountable,” it added.

Responding to the developments, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged India and Pakistan to exercise “maximum restraint”.

“The world cannot afford a confrontation between the two countries,” he said, through his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

China called India’s strikes in Pakistan “regrettable”, ANI reported.

“We are concerned about the ongoing situation,” ANI quoted China’s foreign ministry spokesperson as saying. “India and Pakistan are and will always be each other’s neighbours. They’re both China’s neighbours as well. China opposes all forms of terrorism.”

The spokesperson urged both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation.

Japan said it was “deeply concerned” that India’s strikes in Pakistan could incite retaliation and escalate to a full-scale military conflict, CNN reported.

Speaking to reporters, Yoshimasa Hayashi, Japanese chief cabinet secretary, urged India and Pakistan “to exercise restrain and stabilise the situation through dialogue”.

The United Arab Emirates called on India and Pakistan “to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and avoid further escalation that could threaten regional and international peace”.

In a statement, UAE Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan “stressed the importance of heeding the voices calling for dialogue and mutual understanding to prevent military escalation, strengthen stability in South Asia, and avoid further regional tensions”.

Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, said that his country supported “India’s right for self defence”.

“Terrorists should know there’s no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent,” he said on X.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s foreign affairs ministry said that Turkey conveyed its strong solidarity with the country “in the wake of India’s unprovoked violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and the tragic loss of innocent lives”.

On X, the ministry said that Turkey’s ambassador called on Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister. It added that the two sides discussed regional security concerns in depth and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close coordination and cooperation.

Following the strikes, the Indian Army’s additional directorate general of public information said that “ justice is served ”.

During a press conference later, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry stated that eight civilians were killed and at least 35 injured in India’s strikes, reported The Print.

According to Chaudhry, the strikes primarily hit civilian infrastructure, including mosques and residential quarters.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, meanwhile, said that Islamabad had “every right to respond forcefully ” and that a “forceful response is being given”.

The terror attack at the Baisaran area near Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam town on April 22 left 26 persons dead and 17 injured. The terrorists targeted tourists after asking their names to ascertain their religion, the police said. All but three of those killed were Hindu.