Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said India’s Operation Sindoor “ targeted only those who killed our innocent persons”.

The Indian military on Wednesday carried out strikes on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. A total of nine sites were targeted.

Singh said India exercised its “right to respond” to the attack on its soil.

The terror attack at the Baisaran area near Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam town on April 22 left 26 dead and 17 injured. The terrorists targeted tourists after asking their names to ascertain their religion, the police said. All but three of those killed were Hindu.

“Our action has been taken very thoughtfully and in a measured manner,” Singh further said. “With the aim of breaking the morale of the terrorists. This action has been limited only to their camps and other infrastructure.”

He also lauded the Indian armed forces for acting with “precision, alertness and humanity” to ensure that civilians were not affected at all.

भारतीय सेनाओं ने अपने अद्भुत शौर्य और पराक्रम का परिचय देते हुए एक नया इतिहास रच दिया है… pic.twitter.com/enHzYZg50f — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 7, 2025

Singh reiterated the Centre’s position that the action was “focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature”.

“No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted,” the ministry said early Wednesday morning. “India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and methods in Pakistan.”

The targeted sites include the Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, which the Indian military said was associated with terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, the Markaz Taiba in Muridke, which was linked to terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Sarjal in Tehra Kalan.

The military said that Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot, a site linked to the terror group Hizbul Mujahideen, and Markaz Ahle Hadith in Barnala were also struck.

The Indian armed forces said that the camp in Muridke had been used to train Ajmal Kasab, a terrorist involved in the 2008 Mumbai attack in which more than 160 persons were killed.

Islamabad claimed the strikes killed and injured several civilians and called the operation a violation of its sovereignty.

Twenty-six persons were killed in India’s strike, reported AFP. During a press conference earlier in the day, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry stated that at least 35 persons were injured, reported The Print.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told Bloomberg TV that the country was ready to “wrap up” the situation if New Delhi chose to de-escalate tensions.

“But if we’re attacked, we’ll respond,” he said. “If India backs down, we will definitely wrap up this tension.”

However, Pakistan’s National Security Committee said authorised its armed forces to respond to Operation Sindoor.

The Indian armed forces said that they were fully prepared to respond to “Pakistani misadventures” that could escalate the hostilities between the two countries.

Also read:

Following the strikes, 10 civilians were killed in firing and shelling by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. Two among those killed were children.

Twenty-nine persons in Jammu and Kashmir were injured as the militaries of both countries exchanged fire, reported AFP.

India and Pakistan had fired diplomatic salvoes at each other following the terror attack, such as suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and bilateral trade, and expelling diplomats. Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control for 12 consecutive days, prompting retaliation from the Indian Army.

Also read: