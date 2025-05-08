Indian conglomerate Reliance announced on Thursday that it had withdrawn its application to trademark the phrase “Operation Sindoor,” a day after filing to register it for entertainment-related use under class 41.

“Jio Studios, a unit of Reliance Industries, has withdrawn its trademark application, which was filed inadvertently by a junior person without authorisation,” the company said in a statement.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries said that it has no plans to trademark the phrase “which is now a part of the national consciousness as an evocative symbol of Indian bravery”.

The company expressed immense pride in the military operation calling it a sign of “India's uncompromising fight against the evil of terrorism”.

“Reliance stands fully in support of our Government and Armed Forces in this fight against terrorism. Our commitment to the motto of INDIA FIRST remains unwavering,” the company added.

Reliance Industries Limited was the first to file a trademark application, just hours after the Indian military operation was officially announced. Within 24 hours, three additional applications were submitted, all aiming for exclusive rights under Class 41, which includes entertainment, education, cultural, and media services, Bar and Bench reported

Class 41 is commonly used by over the top content platforms, film production companies, broadcasters and event organisers – suggesting the applicants could potentially develop the military operation into a movie, web series or documentary title.

The other applicants include Mumbai resident Mukesh Chetram Agrawal, retired Indian Air Force officer Group Captain Kamal Singh Oberh and Delhi-based lawyer Alok Kothari.

All four applications were filed between 10.42 am and 6.27 pm on Wednesday, PTI reported.

Early on Wednesday, the Indian military carried out strikes on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Nine sites were targeted under Operation Sindoor.

The Pakistan Army retaliated by shelling Indian villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Sixteen persons were killed in the firing, according to the Ministry of Defence.