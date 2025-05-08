Pakistan on Thursday targeted military stations in Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur near the International Border using missiles and drones, the Integrated Defence Staff headquarters said.

The Indian armed forces neutralised the threat “with kinetic and non-kinetic means” and no losses were reported.

A complete blackout was enforced in several North Indian cities amid reports that Pakistani drones were attempting to attack the Jammu region, PTI reported.

Several social media users in Jammu reported hearing explosions and seeing missile streaks in the sky.

Blackouts were imposed in Jammu, Samba, Baramulla and Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir, Amritsar and Jalandhar in Punjab and Bikaner in Rajasthan, ANI reported.

This came after the Indian military on Wednesday carried out strikes on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Nine sites were targeted during the strikes, which were codenamed Operation Sindoor.

The Pakistan Army retaliated by shelling Indian villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Sixteen persons were killed in the firing, according to the Ministry of Defence.

On Thursday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Indian forces neutralised attempts by Pakistan to use drones and missiles to target Indian military installations in 15 towns and cities on Wednesday night.

Earlier on Thursday, the Pakistani Army claimed it shot down 25 Indian drones that entered its airspace since Wednesday night, Al-Jazeera reported. Pakistan military spokesperson Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry claimed that drones were used on targets in the cities of Karachi and Lahore, among other places.

Pakistan said that one civilian was killed and four soldiers were injured in the drone attacks, according to Al-Jazeera.

At least 26 persons were killed in Pakistan in India’s strikes on Wednesday, reported AFP. Islamabad claimed that the strikes killed and injured several civilians and called the operation a violation of its sovereignty.

The terror attack at the Baisaran area near Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam town on April 22 left 26 dead and 17 injured. The terrorists targeted tourists after asking their names to ascertain their religion, the police said. All but three of those killed were Hindu.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.