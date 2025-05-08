American cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected as the pope on Thursday. He took the name Leo XIV.

He will be the 267th Pope, as the head of the Catholic Church and the Vatican City is called.

Prevost, 69, was elected at the conclave of the church’s cardinals, which began on Wednesday.

The conclave was necessitated following the death of Pope Francis on April 21.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.

Also read: