The Pakistani military launched several attacks using drones and other munitions along India’s entire western border on Thursday night, said the Indian Army.

Pakistani soldiers also violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, it added in a statement on Friday morning.

“The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and a befitting reply was given to the CFVs [ceasefire violations],” the Indian Army said, adding that “all nefarious designs will be responded with force”.

New Delhi had said on Thursday night that Pakistan had targeted Indian military stations in Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur near the international border using missiles and drones.

The Indian armed forces had neutralised the Pakistani threat “with kinetic and non-kinetic means” and no losses were reported, the Integrated Defence Staff headquarters had said.

OPERATION SINDOOR



Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and… pic.twitter.com/9YcW2hSwi5 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 9, 2025

A blackout was enforced in several cities in North India amid reports that Pakistani drones were attempting to attack the Jammu region. Several social media users in Jammu reported hearing explosions and seeing missile streaks in the sky.

Blackouts were imposed in Samba, Jammu , Baramulla and Kishtwar areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Amritsar and Jalandhar in Punjab, and Bikaner in Rajasthan, among other places.

In a statement issued on Thursday night, the Pakistani government denied having launched attacks on Pathankot, Srinagar and Jaisalmer.

India’s Border Security Force said after midnight on Friday that it had foiled a “ major infiltration bid ” along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district. The incident took place at about 11 pm, shortly after the Pakistani military targeted Indian military stations.

Watch: Interview: ‘Sceptical that strikes will deter Pak terror’

This came after the Indian military on Wednesday carried out strikes on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Nine sites were targeted during the strikes, which were code-named Operation Sindoor.

At least 31 persons were killed and 46 injured in Pakistan in India’s strikes, reported Al Jazeera. Islamabad claimed that the strikes killed and injured several civilians and called the operation a violation of its sovereignty.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that Operation Sindoor was carried out with “precision, alertness and humanity” to ensure that civilians were not affected . He reiterated India’s position that the action was “focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature”.

The Pakistan Army retaliated by shelling Indian villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Sixteen persons were killed in the firing, according to India’s defence ministry.

On Thursday, the Indian armed forces said they had neutralised attempts by Pakistan to use drones and missiles to target military installations in 15 towns and cities on Wednesday night.

The Pakistani Army claimed that it had shot down 25 Indian drones that entered its airspace since Wednesday night. Pakistan military Spokesperson Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry claimed that drones were targeting cities such as Lahore and Karachi.

The terror attack at the Baisaran area near Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam town on April 22 left 26 dead and 17 injured. The terrorists targeted tourists after asking their names to ascertain their religion, the police said. All but three of those killed were Hindu.

Also read: