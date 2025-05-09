One person was killed and two were injured in shelling by the Pakistani military along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri on Thursday night.

Pakistani soldiers violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, said the Indian Army, amid escalating tensions between the two countries.

A “befitting reply was given to the CFVs [ceasefire violations]”, the Indian military said on Friday morning.

Dr Parvaiz Masoodi, the medical superintendent of the Government Medical College in Baramulla, told Scroll that the hospital had received three casualties from Uri out of which one person was brought dead. “Two other patients are stable,” said Masoodi.

The woman who died was identified as Nargis Bashir from Razarwani village in Uri.

#WATCH | Houses in a village along the LoC in Jammu & Kashmir are severely damaged after shelling by Pakistan last night pic.twitter.com/lAegKDL4I2 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025

Pakistan also shelled areas along the Line of Control in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday evening.

A resident in Tangdhar, who did not want to be identified, told Scroll that the shelling started at about 7 pm and continued till 5 am on Friday.

“At least 14 houses have suffered damages due to the shelling,” the person said. “One house has been completely destroyed.”

While the Kupwara district administration had shifted thousands of residents of border villages to safer locations, many had stayed back to look after their properties and livestock.

Poonch district also faced heavy shelling from Pakistan throughout the night, a district official, who did not want to be identified, told Scroll.

“The shelling targeted areas like Balakote, Mankote, Mendhar and Mandi,” the official said. “There are reports of damage to more than a dozen houses and death of livestock.”

The official added that the damage was being assessed. “There are no reports of losses of human life as of now,” he said.

The Pakistani armed forces on Thursday night also targeted Indian military stations in Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur near the international border using missiles and drones, said New Delhi.

The Indian armed forces neutralised the Pakistani threat “with kinetic and non-kinetic means”, the Integrated Defence Staff headquarters had said.

A blackout was enforced in several cities in North India amid reports that Pakistani drones were attempting to attack the Jammu region on Thursday night. Several social media users in Jammu reported hearing explosions and seeing missile streaks in the sky.

Blackouts were imposed in Samba, Jammu, Baramulla and Kishtwar areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Amritsar and Jalandhar in Punjab, and Bikaner in Rajasthan, among other places.

India’s Border Security Force said that after the midnight on Friday it had foiled a “major infiltration bid” along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district. The incident took place at about 11 pm, shortly after the Pakistani military targeted Indian military stations.