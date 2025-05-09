The 2025 season of the Indian Premier League was suspended for a week on Friday amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

“While the BCCI [Board of Control for Cricket in India] reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders,” said the league’s governing body.

It was not immediately clear when the league would resume. Sixteen matches are remaining in the season.

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala was abandoned mid-way on Thursday. The spectators were evacuated due to security concerns, ANI quoted Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association’s Director Sanjay Sharma as saying.

A blackout was enforced in several cities of northern India amid reports that Pakistani drones were attempting to attack the Jammu region. Several social media users in Jammu reported hearing explosions and seeing missile streaks in the sky.

Dharamshala is about 200 kms from Jammu.

With the airport in Dharamshala closed due to the military tensions, the players and support staff of both teams travelled to Delhi by a special train organised by the league on Friday morning, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

A match between Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians was also scheduled to take place in Dharamshala on April 11, but was shifted to Ahmedabad.

Delhi and Jaipur were the cities in North India that were scheduled to host at least one more match in the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday said it was shifting the remaining eight matches of the Pakistan Super League season to the United Arab Emirates, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

The Indian military on Wednesday carried out strikes on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Nine sites were targeted during the strikes, which were code-named Operation Sindoor.

At least 31 persons were killed and 46 injured in Pakistan in India’s strikes, reported Al Jazeera.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that Operation Sindoor was carried out with “precision, alertness and humanity” to ensure that civilians were not affected . He reiterated India’s position that the action was “focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature”.

The Pakistan Army retaliated by shelling Indian villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Thursday, the Indian armed forces said they had neutralised attempts by Pakistan to use drones and missiles to target military installations in 15 towns and cities on Wednesday night.

The Pakistani Army claimed that it had shot down 25 Indian drones that entered its airspace since Wednesday night. Pakistan military Spokesperson Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry claimed that drones were targeting cities such as Lahore and Karachi.

On Thursday night, the Pakistani military launched several attacks using drones and other munitions along India’s entire western border, said the Indian Army. Pakistani soldiers also violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, it added in a statement on Friday morning.

“The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and a befitting reply was given to the CFVs [ceasefire violations],” the Indian Army said.

The terror attack at the Baisaran area near Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam town on April 22 left 26 dead and 17 injured. The terrorists targeted tourists after asking their names to ascertain their religion, the police said. All but three of those killed were Hindu.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.