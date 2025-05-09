For the second consecutive day, several cities in the Jammu region on Friday witnessed a blackout, with reports of explosions and sirens being heard.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he could hear “intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery” in Jammu.

Blackout in Jammu now. Sirens can be heard across the city. pic.twitter.com/TE0X2LYzQ8 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 9, 2025

News agency ANI released deferred visuals of explosions being heard and red streaks seen across the skies in Samba district. The agency quoted unidentified defence sources as saying that Pakistani drones were again seen in the Jammu, Samba and Pathankot sectors.

#WATCH | J&K | Red streaks seen and explosions can be heard as India's air defence intercepts Pakistani drones amid blackout in Samba.



(Visuals deferred by an unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/nDPV1ceQUD — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025

This came a day after India accused Pakistan of attacking military stations in Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur near the International Border using missiles and drones. The Indian Army alleged on Friday that Pakistan launched 300 to 400 drones targeting military installations in 36 locations along India’s northern and western borders, all of which were intercepted.

A blackout was enforced in several cities in North India , including Jammu, on Thursday night due to the attacks.

Throughout the daytime on Friday, commercial establishments, banks and government offices were open as usual in Jammu, The Indian Express reported. However, educational institutions, except medical colleges, were shut on account of closure orders till May 12.

The Indian military on Wednesday carried out strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 persons dead.

At least 31 persons were killed and 46 injured in Pakistan in India’s strikes, reported Al Jazeera. Islamabad claimed that the strikes killed and injured several civilians and called the operation a violation of its sovereignty.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that Operation Sindoor was carried out with “precision, alertness and humanity” to ensure that civilians were not affected . He reiterated India’s position that the action was “focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature”.

