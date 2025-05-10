India-Pakistan conflict: Defence ministry, MEA to hold media briefing at 10.30 am
The suspension of civilian flights at 32 airports in northern and central India was extended till May 15.
Tensions continue to escalate between India and Pakistan. The Indian military on Wednesday carried out strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
The Pakistan Army has retaliated by repeatedly shelling Indian villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Several civilians have been killed in the firing.
On Thursday, the Indian armed forces said they had neutralised attempts by Pakistan to use drones and missiles to target military installations in 15 towns and cities on Wednesday night. That evening, the Pakistani military launched several attacks using drones and other munitions along India’s entire western border, said the Indian Army.
The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and a befitting reply was given to the ceasefire violations, the Indian Army said.
The drone and missile attacks by Pakistan has triggered precautionary blackouts in cities in northern and western India.
Live updates
Indian government briefing
The Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence will hold a joint media briefing on Operation Sindoor at 10.30 am.
BSF says Pakistan opened fire at its posts in Jammu sector on Friday night
The Border Security Force said that Pakistan had opened unprovoked fire on its posts in the Jammu sector at about 9 pm on Friday.
“BSF is responding in commensurate manner causing widespread damage to posts and assets of Pakistan Rangers along the international boundary,” the BSF said on Saturday morning.
Delhi airport functioning as normal
The Delhi airport was functioning as normal, the airport’s operator said at 6 am on Saturday.
However, it said that some flight schedules may be impacted and security checks may take longer.
IMF ‘essentially reimburses’ Pakistan for ordnance used to shell J&K: Omar Abdullah
“I’m not sure how the ‘International Community’ thinks the current tension in the subcontinent will be de-escalated when the IMF [International Monetary Fund] essentially reimburses Pakistan for all the ordnance it is using to devastate Poonch, Rajouri, Uri, Tangdhar and so many other places,” the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said on social media.
The International Monetary Fund, a United Nations financial agency, on Friday approved the disbursal of a $1 billion loan facility to Pakistan as part of its bailout package.
India had raised concerns about the efficacy of IMF’s programmes “in case of Pakistan given its poor track record, and also on the possibility of misuse of debt financing funds for state sponsored cross-border terrorism”.
G7 calls for de-escalation, urges dialogue
The Group of Seven nations have called for an immediate de-escalation and urged India and Pakistan to “engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome”.
In a statement, the foreign ministers of the G7 nations and the high representative of the European Union, said they “strongly condemn the egregious terrorist attack” in Pahalgam. “Further military escalation poses a serious threat to regional stability,” they said.
The G7 comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, and the European Union as a non-enumerated member.
Rajouri bureaucrat killed in Pakistani shelling
Rajouri’s Additional District Development Commissioner Raj Kumar Thappa was killed in Pakistani shelling, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Saturday.
“We have lost a dedicated officer of the J&K Administration Services,” Abdullah said on social media. “Just yesterday he was accompanying the deputy CM around the district and attended the online meeting I chaired.”
Thappa’s home was hit by Pakistani shelling, the chief minister said.
Suspension of civil flights at 32 airports extended till May 15
The suspension of civilian flights at 32 Indian airports was extended till May 15, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Saturday.
The airports will remain closed till 5.30 am on Thursday.
Several airports in northern and central India had been closed for civilian flights between May 7 and May 10 amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.
The affected airports are Srinagar, Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra, Keshod, Kishangarh and Kullu Manali.
Pathankot, Patiala, Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Porbandar, Rajkot, Sarsawa, Shimla, Thoise and Uttarlai will also remain closed for civilian air traffic.
The Airports Authority of India also extended the temporary closure of 25 segments of air traffic service routes in the Delhi and Mumbai flight information regions.
Pakistan closes airspace
Pakistan closed its airspace for all air traffic on Saturday.
On Friday, the Indian military had said that Pakistan had kept its airspace open on Thursday and used civilian flights as a shield while covertly launching “failed unprovoked drone and missile attacks”.
“Pakistan is using civil airliner as a shield, knowing fully well that its attack on India would elicit a swift air defence response,” Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said. “This is not safe for the unsuspecting civil airliners including the international flights which were flying near IB [international border] between India and Pakistan.”