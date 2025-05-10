India and Pakistan on Saturday agreed to stop all firing on land, air and sea at 5 pm, announced Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

The Pakistani Director General of Military Operations had called his Indian counterpart at 3.35 pm earlier in the day and agreed to this, said Misri, adding that the two officials will talk to each other again at 12 pm on May 12.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the two countries had “worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action”.

“India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” Jaishankar said on social media. “It will continue to do so.”

The announcement by the Indian foreign secretary came minutes after United States President Donald Trump said on social media that India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire ”, claiming that the talks were mediated by his administration.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,” Trump said on social media. “Congratulations to both Countries on using common sense and great intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on social media that New Delhi and Islamabad had agreed to “start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site”.

“We commend Prime Ministers [Narendra Modi] and [Shehbaz] Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace,” Rubio said.

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed the development.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have been escalated since the Indian military on Wednesday carried out strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack .

The Pakistan Army has retaliated by repeatedly shelling Indian villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Several civilians have been killed in the firing.

On Thursday, the Indian armed forces said they had neutralised attempts by Pakistan to use drones and missiles to target military installations in 15 towns and cities on Wednesday night. That evening, India said it had repulsed several attacks using drones and other munitions along the western border.

Earlier on Saturday, New Delhi said that the Pakistani military had targeted medical centres and schools at three air bases in Jammu and Kashmir, and that the Indian military had responded by striking military targets in Pakistan.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.