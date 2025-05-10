India’s foreign ministry on Saturday said that Pakistan repeatedly violated the agreement arrived at earlier in the day to stop all firing on land, air and sea.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that India has taken “very, very serious note” of the violations, and added that the armed forces were “giving an adequate and appropriate response” to them.

“We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility,” Misri said. The foreign secretary said the Indian armed forces have been given instructions to “deal strongly” with any more violations of the agreement.

This came amid reports of explosions being heard in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including the capital city of Srinagar.

Earlier in the day, Misri had said that India and Pakistan had agreed to stop all firing at 5 pm.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the two countries had “ worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action”.

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed the development.

The announcement by the Indian foreign secretary came minutes after United States President Donald Trump said on social media that India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire ”, claiming that the talks were mediated by his administration.

Just hours later, however, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that several explosions were heard in Srinagar.

This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up. pic.twitter.com/HjRh2V3iNW — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 10, 2025

In Rajasthan Barmer too, the district collector said that an urgent blackout was being observed in the district following an "incoming air raid alert".

The administration in Punjab’s Ferozepur has ordered a precautionary blackout amid reports of cross-border firing.