A Jammu and Kashmir government official and two security officers were among seven persons killed in mortar shelling and drone strikes by Pakistan in the Jammu region on Saturday, PTI reported.

The deaths were reported hours before India and Pakistan agreed to stop all firing on land, air and sea at 5 pm. India alleged on Saturday night that Pakistan repeatedly violated the agreement.

Earlier on Saturday, Additional District Development Commissioner (Rajouri) Raj Kumar Thapa and his two staff members suffered injuries when an artillery shell hit his home in the town of Rajouri, PTI reported.

All three were taken to the Government Medical Hospital, where Thapa succumbed to his injuries.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that Thapa was a dedicated officer of the J&K Administration Services. “Just yesterday he was accompanying the Deputy CM around the district & attended the online meeting I chaired,” he said. “…I’ve no words to express my shock & sadness at this terrible loss of life. May his soul rest in peace.”

Devastating news from Rajouri. We have lost a dedicated officer of the J&K Administration Services. Just yesterday he was accompanying the Deputy CM around the district & attended the online meeting I chaired. Today the residence of the officer was hit by Pak shelling as they… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 10, 2025

Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, who hailed from Himachal Pradesh, was killed in a Pakistani artillery shell explosion near his post in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch, PTI reported. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that he spoke with the officer’s father, and that officials have been directed to carry out Kumar’s last rites with full state honours.

Border Security Force Sub-Inspector Mohammed Imteyaz was killed in cross-border firing by Pakistan along the International Border in the RS Pura Sector. Imteyaz “gallantly led from the front” while heading the BSF border outpost, the security force said, according to The Indian Express.

Seven others were injured and were taken to a hospital.

DG BSF and All Ranks salute the supreme sacrifice made by BSF Sub Inspector Md Imteyaz in service to the Nation on 10 May 2025 during cross border firing by Pakistan along the International Boundary in R S Pura area, Jammu.



Prahari Pariwar stands firm with the bereaved family in… pic.twitter.com/eQeoLAHlEU — BSF (@BSF_India) May 10, 2025

In Rajouri, two more persons – two-year-old Aisha Noor and 35-year-old Mohammed Shohib – were killed in shelling near an industrial area, PTI reported. Three others were injured.

A 55-year-old woman named Rashida Bi was killed in mortar shelling in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district. On the outskirts of Jammu, a 45-year-old man named Zakir Hussain was killed and two others, including a girl, were killed injured in shelling in the Kheri Keran village.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have been escalated since the Indian military on Wednesday carried out strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack , which killed 26 persons on April 22.

The Pakistan Army has retaliated by repeatedly shelling Indian villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Thursday, the Indian armed forces said they had neutralised attempts by Pakistan to use drones and missiles to target military installations in 15 towns and cities on Wednesday night. That evening, India said it had repulsed several attacks using drones and other munitions along the western border.

