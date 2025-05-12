A Border Security Force member on Sunday succumbed to injuries that he sustained a day earlier during cross-border firing by Pakistan in the Jammu region.

Constable Deepak Chingakham was the second BSF member who was killed in Pakistani firing from across the border.

The BSF said he sustained fatal injuries during firing along the International Border in Jammu’s RS Pura area. He died on May 11.

The other Border Security Force member killed in cross-border firing on May 10 was Sub-Inspector Mohammed Imteyaz, who was heading its border outpost in RS Pura.

DG BSF and All Ranks salute the supreme sacrifice made by Constable Deepak Chingakham in the line of duty.



He was injured in cross border fire by Pakistan on 10th May 2025 along the International Boundary in R S Pura area, Jammu. He succumbed to his injuries today on 11th May… pic.twitter.com/W7NLLzBek1 — BSF (@BSF_India) May 11, 2025

Former Manipur Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader N Biren Singh described Chingakham as “a proud son of Manipur”.

“As a Manipuri-Meitei, his courage and devotion to the nation reflect the unwavering commitment of our people to protect and serve,” Singh said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have been escalated since the Indian military on May 7 carried out strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack , which killed 26 persons on April 22.

The Pakistan Army retaliated by repeatedly shelling Indian villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

On May 8, the Indian armed forces said they had neutralised attempts by Pakistan to use drones and missiles to target military installations in 15 towns and cities on the previous night. That evening, India said it had repulsed several attacks using drones and other munitions along the western border.

The two countries on May 10 arrived at an “understanding” to stop all military action, after which the Army said that the night remained largely peaceful on May 11.

India, has, however, maintained that Operation Sindoor, or action against terror groups responsible for the Pahalgam attack, remains on.

Also read: