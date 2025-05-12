An order directing 32 airports to be closed till May 15 amid the conflict between India and Pakistan was cancelled on Monday. This allows operations at the airports in northern and central India to resume soon.

“These airports are now available for civil aircraft operations with immediate effect,” said the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The affected airports were Srinagar, Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon (Ghaziabad), Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra, Keshod, Kishangarh and Kullu Manali.

Pathankot, Patiala, Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Porbandar, Rajkot, Sarsawa, Shimla, Thoise and Uttarlai were also closed for civilian air traffic since May 7.

It is informed that 32 airports, which were temporarily closed for civil aircraft operations till 05:29 hrs of 15 May 2025, are now available for civil aircraft operations with immediate effect.



On Monday, IndiGo airline said that it will “progressively commence operations” at routes that have been reopened.

“As services gradually return to normal, there may still be a few delays and last-minute adjustments…,” the airlines said. “We recommend checking your flight status regularly for the latest updates.”

The closure of the airports was cancelled after an “understanding” between India and Pakistan on Saturday to put an end to four days of military tensions between the two countries.

The tensions had escalated on May 7 when the Indian military carried out strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The strikes were in response to the Pahalgam terror attack , which killed 26 persons on April 22.