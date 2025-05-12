All Indian military bases are fully operational , the armed forces said on Tuesday.

“All our military bases, all our systems continue to remain fully operational and ready to undertake any future missions should the need so arise,” Air Marshal AK Bharti said at a press briefing.

Bharti said that the Indian armed forces’ “fight was with terrorists and their support infrastructure and not with Pakistan military”.

The air marshal added: “However, it is a pity that the Pakistan military chose to intervene and bat for the terrorists, which compelled us to respond in kind.”

#WATCH | Delhi: Air Marshal AK Bharti says, "All our military bases, all our systems continue to remain fully operational and ready to undertake any future missions should the need so arise." pic.twitter.com/HWQwP5ol6Q — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

On Saturday, India and Pakistan reached an “understanding” to put an end to four days of military tensions.

The talks between the director general of military operations of the two countries, which was scheduled to take place at 12 pm, had been postponed to Monday evening.

The tensions had escalated on May 7 when the Indian military carried out strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The strikes were in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam , which killed 26 persons on April 22.

The Pakistan Army retaliated to Indian strikes by repeatedly shelling Indian villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Sunday, the Indian military claimed that more than 100 terrorists were killed in the strikes carried out by India in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.

Among those killed was Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, the brother-in-law of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and an accused in the IC-814 hijacking case, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai had said.

Air Marshal Bharti had said that all Indian Air Force pilots “are back home”.