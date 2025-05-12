The National Commission for Women on Monday condemned the “reprehensible online abuse” faced by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his family after he announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to halt the conflict.

In a statement, the commission’s Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said that sharing the contact details of Misri’s daughter was “extremely irresponsible and a serious breach of privacy which puts her safety at risk”.

Misri, along with Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, had been conducting press briefings since May 7 to give updates about the Indian military’s strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

On Saturday, Misri’s announcement that India and Pakistan had agreed to stop all firing at 5 pm and his subsequent statement that Islamabad had violated the ceasefire had angered some Indians, who believed that the conflict should continue.

Several social media users abused Misri. Abusive messages were also directed at the foreign secretary’s daughter, with several users criticising her for providing legal aid to Rohingya refugees.

Some users disclosed his phone number and those of his family members.

Rahatkar said on Monday that “such personal attacks on family members of one of the most senior civil servants of the country like Shri Misri are not only unacceptable but also morally indefensible”.

“We urge all to maintain decency, civility and restraint in their behaviour,” Rahatkar added.

Several politicians rallied to Misri’s defence, pointing out that the diplomat was merely conveying a decision that had been made by members of the government.

Stating that Misri is an “honest, hardworking diplomat”, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed support for the foreign secretary.

“Our civil servants work under the executive, this must be remembered and they shouldn’t be blamed for the decisions taken by the executive/or any political leadership,” Owaisi had said.

Congress leader Salman Anees Soz had said that Misri had “done India proud”.

“No amount of trolling can diminish his service to the country,” said Soz. “If you can’t say thank you, learn to shut up.”

The strikes on May 7 were in response to the Pahalgam terror attack , which killed 26 persons on April 22.

The Pakistani military retaliated by repeatedly shelling Indian villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. More than 20 civilians were killed in the firing.

