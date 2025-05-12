Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Operation Sindoor was now India’s policy against cross-border terrorism.

In his first comments since Operation Sindoor, Modi said that “nuclear blackmail” by Pakistan will not be tolerated and targets will be hit decisively. India will respond to terror attacks “in our way, on our terms”, he added.

The prime minister said that India will not view terrorists and their supporters as separate entities, and that Pakistan must end cross-border terrorism.

India will only hold talks with Pakistan on the matters of terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Modi said.

Modi reiterated India’s position that “terror and talks” cannot take place simultaneously. “Terror and trade cannot happen simultaneously, and water and blood cannot flow simultaneously,” Modi added, referring to New Delhi suspending the Indus Waters Treaty on April 23.

On Saturday, India and Pakistan reached an “understanding” to put an end to four days of military tensions. The director general of military operations of the two countries were scheduled to holds talks on Monday.

The tensions had escalated on May 7 when the Indian military carried out strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The strikes were in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 persons on April 22.

The Pakistan Army retaliated to Indian strikes by repeatedly shelling Indian villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Sunday, the Indian military claimed that more than 100 terrorists were killed in the strikes on May 7.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.

