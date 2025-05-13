The Tripura Police on Monday arrested a man for posting allegedly objectionable content about Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Facebook, The Indian Express reported.

Over 30 persons have been arrested in the North East in recent days for social media posts after the Pahalgam terror attack, the newspaper added.

The man has been identified as Jahiruddin, a resident of Durganagar in Sepahijala district. He was taken into custody after the police received a tip-off about the allegedly objectionable content.

“His mobile phone has been seized and a case has been registered,” an unidentified officer from Bishalgarh police station was quoted as saying. “He will be presented in court tomorrow.”

A day earlier, another man was arrested in North Tripura’s Churaibari for posting allegedly objectionable content about the Border Security Force.

Three days after the Pahalgam attack, the Tripura Police had issued a public warning against spreading misinformation or provocative messages on social media.

“It has come to our attention that certain individuals are circulating provocative and misleading messages in social media,” the advisory read. “Stringent legal action will be taken against those involved in such activity.”

The latest arrests came days after India and Pakistan agreed to stop all firing after four days of military tensions.

The tensions had escalated on May 7 when the Indian military carried out strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The strikes were in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 persons on April 22.

Also read: