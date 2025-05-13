Three suspected terrorists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday, the Indian Army said.

The three were suspected to be linked to terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, several reports quoted unidentified police officers as saying.

The army said it launched a search and destroy operation on Tuesday following specific intelligence from its counter-insurgency unit Rashtriya Rifles about the “presence of terrorists” in the Shoekal Keller area of Shopian.

“During the operation, terrorists opened heavy fire and fierce firefight ensued, which resulted in elimination of three hardcore terrorists,” the Indian Army said.

The operation, titled Keller, is still on.

This came three days after India and Pakistan reached an “understanding” to halt firing following a four-day conflict .

The tensions had escalated on May 7 when the Indian military carried out strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The strikes were in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 persons on April 22.

The Pakistan Army retaliated to Indian strikes by repeatedly shelling Indian villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. At least 22 Indian civilians and seven defence personnel were killed.

