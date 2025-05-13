Sukhwinder Kaur, who was injured after a Pakistani drone crashed into her home in Punjab’s Ferozepur district on Friday, died on Monday night, a family member told Scroll.

Two other members of Kaur’s family were injured.

On Saturday, Scroll reported from Khai Pheme Ki village that Kaur was taken to the Anil Baghi Hospital in Ferozepur. Saurabh Bhagi, the hospital’s chief executive officer, had said that Kaur had suffered 80% burn injuries.

She was referred to the Dayanand Medical College in Ludhiana on Saturday, where she succumbed to her injuries on Monday.

The Pakistani drone attacks on Friday night, in which Kaur’s home was struck, were targeted at the army cantonment in Ferozepur town and went on till five in the morning, two security officials told Scroll.

While most of the drones were intercepted, the officials were unsure how one landed in Khai Pheme Ki.

Kaur is the first civilian casualty of drone strikes outside Jammu and Kashmir, where 21 civilians have died in Pakistani firings.

Seven Indian security personnel were killed in the military action between India and Pakistan that started on May 7. This includes four Army personnel, one Air Force official and two from the Border Security Force, The Hindu reported.

The tensions had escalated on May 7 when the Indian military carried out strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The strikes were in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 persons on April 22.

The Pakistan Army had retaliated by repeatedly shelling Indian villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Saturday, India and Pakistan reached an “understanding” to halt firing following the four-day conflict .

