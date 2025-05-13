The Pakistani military on Tuesday claimed that 11 of its personnel and 40 civilians were killed during the conflict with India, PTI reported.

Seventy-eight personnel of the armed forces and 121 civilians were injured, the Inter-Services Public Relations unit of the military was quoted as having claimed.

Personnel from the Pakistan Air Force who died were identified as Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf, Chief Technician Aurangzeb, Senior Technician Najeeb, Corporal Technician Farooq and Senior Technician Mubashir, PTI quoted the statement as saying.

Pakistani Army personnel who died were identified as Naik Abdul Rehman, Lance Naik Dilawar Khan, Lance Naik Ikramullah, Naik Waqar Khalid, Sepoy Muhammad Adeel Akbar and Sepoy Nisar, it added.

The Indian Armed Forces said on Sunday that the Pakistani Army “has reported to have lost 35 to 40 personnel at the Line of Control in artillery and small arms firing on the Line of Control” between May 7 and May 10.

Watch: Interview: ‘Op Sindoor won't stop terror; conflict with India existential for Pak Army’

On Saturday, India and Pakistan reached an “understanding” to halt firing following a four-day conflict .

The tensions had escalated on May 7 when the Indian military carried out strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The strikes were in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 persons on April 22.