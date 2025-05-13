We’re building a brand-new studio to bring you bold ground reports, sharp interviews, hard-hitting podcasts, explainers and more. Support Scroll’s studio fund today.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said that trade did not come up in talks with the United States on the evolving military situation between India and Pakistan. The previous day, US President Donald Trump claimed that he pressured New Delhi and Islamabad into accepting a ceasefire by threatening to stop trade with both countries. The US president also claimed that his administration stopped a nuclear conflict.

On Tuesday, India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that there had been conversations between Indian and US leaders on the military situation from the time Operation Sindoor commenced on May 7 until the understanding with Pakistan on halting military action.

About speculation raised by Trump on nuclear war, the spokesperson said that military action from India’s side was “entirely in the conventional domain”. Read on.

The Pakistani military has claimed that 11 of its personnel and 40 civilians were killed during the conflict with India. Seventy-eight personnel of the armed forces and 121 civilians were injured, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations unit of the military.

This came two days after the Indian armed forces claimed that the Pakistani Army “has reported to have lost 35 to 40 personnel at the Line of Control in artillery and small arms firing on the Line of Control” between May 7 and May 10. Read on.

A woman who had been injured after a Pakistani drone crashed into her home in Punjab’s Ferozepur district on Friday, died on Monday night. Two other members of Sukhwinder Kaur’s family were also injured in the crash.

Kaur had suffered 80% burn injuries. She was referred to a hospital in Ludhiana on Saturday, where she succumbed to her injuries on Monday. Kaur is the first civilian casualty of drone strikes outside Jammu and Kashmir, where 21 civilians have died in Pakistani firings. Read on.

The Union government has withdrawn its order blocking the YouTube channel of 4PM News, the digital news outlet has told the Supreme Court. The order had been issued on the grounds of “national security” and challenged by 4PM News.

On Tuesday, the news outlet urged the Supreme Court to keep its plea pending because it had also challenged the constitutionality of the rules permitting such blocking under the Information Technology Act. The bench agreed to the request.

The channel has about 7.3 million subscribers and had uploaded several videos criticising the Narendra Modi-led Union government after the Pahalgam terror attack. Read on.