The Border Security Force soldier who was detained by Pakistani forces on April 23 after accidentally crossing the border was handed back to India on Wednesday.

Purnam Kumar Shaw of the 182nd battalion was returned to India at the Attari-Wagah border post at 10.30 am. He had been in the custody of the Pakistan Rangers.

“The handover was conducted peacefully and in accordance with established protocols,” the Border Security Force said.

Today BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who had been in the custody of Pakistan Rangers since 23 April 2025, was handed over to India: BSF



Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan territory, while on operational duty in area of Ferozepur sector on 23rd… pic.twitter.com/PnHB6wl69V — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2025

Shaw was detained on April 23 while accompanying Indian farmers beyond the barbed wire fence between the two countries.

Farmers are allowed to work on land just ahead of the fence, which remains within Indian territory, under the supervision of BSF personnel during designated hours – from 9 am to 5 pm. The BSF personnel assigned to oversee this exercise are known as kisan guards.

At the time when Shaw was detained, two BSF jawans were stationed as kisan guards at the Jaloke post in Punjab, where farmers were harvesting crops across the barbed wire, The Indian Express had reported at the time.

A BSF official said on April 24 that flag meetings were held with the Rangers to secure Shaw’s release.

The incident came amid diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which killed 26 persons.

The tensions escalated into a conflict on May 7 when the Indian military carried out strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes were in response to the Pahalgam attack .

The Pakistan Army retaliated to Indian strikes by repeatedly shelling Indian villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. At least 22 Indian civilians and eight defence personnel were killed.

New Delhi and Islamabad on Saturday agreed to stop the conflict.