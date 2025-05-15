No radiation leak has been detected from any nuclear facility in Pakistan following the country’s military conflict with India, the International Atomic Energy Agency told The Indian Express on Thursday.

The statement by the global nuclear watchdog, in response to a query by the newspaper, came following claims by social media users that radiation had been detected near Pakistan’s Kirana Hills, which is reported to have a nuclear installation.

In response to a reporter’s question, the Indian Air Force had said on Monday that the military had not struck any target in Kirana Hills.

“Thank you for telling us that Kirana Hills houses some nuclear installation,” said Air Marshal AK Bharti. “We did not know about it. We have not hit Kirana Hills , whatever is there. I did not brief in my briefing yesterday.”

The Kirana Hills are located near Sargodha town. The Indian armed forces had said on Saturday that they had hit the Pakistani air base in Sargodha, among others.

The global nuclear agency told the newspaper that it was aware of the reports of the alleged radiation leaks. “Based on information available to the IAEA, there has been no radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan,” a spokesperson told The Indian Express.

The agency’s Incident and Emergency Centre coordinates international response to incidents of radiation leakages.

India and Pakistan reached an “understanding” on Saturday to halt firing following a four-day conflict.

Tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad had escalated on May 7 when the Indian military carried out strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The strikes were in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 persons on April 22.