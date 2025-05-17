Two persons were arrested in Gujarat’s Surat and Navsari for sharing allegedly objectionable content related to Operation Sindoor on social media, The Indian Express reported on Friday.

With this, the number of such cases reported in the state has risen to 17 .

The two men were identified as Riyaz Qureshi from Bhestan in Surat and Mahendra Patel from Vansda in Navsari, the newspaper reported.

Qureshi, who is from Uttar Pradesh, had allegedly uploaded an image on social media platform Facebook showing Indian soldiers standing beside a “terrorist”, the Bhestan Police was quoted as saying. He had also added an allegedly objectionable comment to the post and shared it on social media, the newspaper reported.

Bhestan Police filed a complaint on Thursday night against Qureshi under a section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to the publication of false or misleading information that could endanger India’s sovereignty, unity or national security.

Qureshi was arrested from his residence in Bhestan on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Vansda Police arrested Patel for allegedly posting a deepfake video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with altered and “objectionable audio visuals” related to Operation Sindoor.

A case was filed against him under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to the circulation of false or misleading content that could harm national security and incite public mischief, along with provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Patel’s phone has been sent for a forensic examination to determine whether he had created the video, The Indian Express quoted Vansda Police Inspector AH Patel as saying.

Following directions from Gujarat’s Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, the police have been monitoring social media for “anti-national, negative posts”, the Deccan Herald reported.

This comes a week after India and Pakistan reached an “understanding” to halt firing following a four-day conflict.

Tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad had escalated on May 7 when the Indian military carried out strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The strikes were in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 persons on April 22.

The Pakistan Army retaliated to Indian strikes by repeatedly shelling Indian villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. At least 22 Indian civilians and seven defence personnel were killed.