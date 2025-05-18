India on Saturday imposed port restrictions on importing certain products, including readymade garments and processed food, from Bangladesh, in response to similar curbs imposed by Dhaka.

A notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said that the import of readymade garments from Bangladesh to India will be allowed only through the Nhava Sheva seaport in Maharashtra and the Kolkata seaport in West Bengal.

Cargo shipments at the two seaports will be subject to “mandated inspections”, The Hindu quoted an unidentified official as saying.

India also decided to impose port restrictions on certain Bangladeshi exports to India across all land customs stations and integrated check posts in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram and through Changrabandha and Fulbari in West Bengal.

Imports from Bangladesh will not be allowed through these land customs stations and integrated check posts for processed foods, fruit flavoured and carbonated drinks, cotton and cotton yarn waste and wooden furniture.

The restrictions will also apply to plastic and PVC finished goods, except for pigments, dyes, plasticisers and granules that form inputs for Indian industries.

The curbs will not apply to the import of fish, liquefied petroleum gas, edible oil and crushed stone from Bangladesh to India. They will also not apply to Bangladeshi exports to Nepal and Bhutan transiting through India.

This comes over a month after Bangladesh on April 13 stopped Indian yarn exports through land ports, The Hindu reported. On April 15, Bangladesh also stopped Indian rice exports through the integrated check points at Hili and Benapole in West Bengal.

Bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh worsened after former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India on August 5 after several weeks of widespread student-led protests against her Awami League government.

Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel laureate economist, took over as the head of Bangladesh’s interim government three days later.