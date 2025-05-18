Seventeen persons, including eight children, were killed in a fire that broke out near Charminar in Hyderabad on Sunday, ANI reported.

Information was received about a fire at a three-storey building in Gulzar House Chowrasta in Charminar at 6.16 am, the news agency quoted a press release from the Telangana Fire Disaster Response Emergency and Civil Defence as saying.

“The fire broke out on the ground floor and spread to the upper floors,” it said. “Firefighting, search and rescue operations were carried out simultaneously.” The press release added that 17 persons were trapped on the first floor.

The press release listed the names of the 17 persons killed in the fire.

17 people have lost their lives in the fire incident that broke out in a building in Gulzar House near Charminar in Hyderabad earlier today: Telangana Fire Disaster Response Emergency & Civil Defence. pic.twitter.com/AjQGiczzyZ — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2025

A unidentified fire tending officer told The Indian Express that “about nine suffered burn injuries and the rest succumbed to asphyxiation”.

“There are 11 fire tenders working at the spot,” the officer said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of those who were killed in the fire.

“Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana,” he said on X. “An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF [Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund] would be given to the next of kin of each deceased.”

The injured would be given Rs 50,000, Modi added.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said he had ordered authorities to intensify relief efforts.