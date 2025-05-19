Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday appointed her nephew Akash Anand as the party’s chief national coordinator at a meeting in Delhi, a month after she reinstated him in the party.

Anand’s new role, introduced for the first time in the BSP, ranks above the position of national coordinator that he held before he was expelled from the party in March, The Indian Express reported.

This effectively places Anand at the party’s second-highest position, ranking above the outfit’s three national coordinators, the newspaper quoted an unidentified party leader as saying.

He will now oversee the party’s strategies across all state units nationwide and will likely play a key role during the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, The Hindu reported.

The party on Sunday also declared its intention to contest the state polls in Bihar independently. “A separate discussion was held on the Bihar election, and the party decided to fight it alone with all its strength,” the party said.

Anand thanked Mayawati for trusting him with the new responsibility on social media.

“She has forgiven my mistakes and has given me an opportunity to contribute in strengthening the Bahujan mission and movement,” he said in a post on X. “I promise Behenji that I will work with complete devotion in the interest of the party and the movement and will never disappoint you.”

आज बी.एस.पी की आल-इंडिया बैठक में शामिल होने का मौका मिला। सभी पदाधिकारियों को पूरे देश में पार्टी को मजबूत करने के लिए आदरणीय बहन कु. मायावती जी का मार्गदर्शन और जरूरी दिशा-निर्देश मिला।



आदरणीय बहन जी ने मुझे पार्टी के मुख्य नेशनल कोआर्डिनेटर पद की जिम्मेदारी दी है।

मैं आदरणीय… — Akash Anand (@AnandAkash_BSP) May 18, 2025

Anand was initially appointed as the party’s national coordinator following the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, he was removed from the post and also as Mayawati’s designated successor, after being booked in May 2024 for “promoting enmity” during a campaign speech.

He was reinstated in both roles in June 2024.

But in March this year, he was expelled from the party and once again removed from the position of national coordinator due to his connection with his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth.

Siddharth, a former Rajya Sabha MP along with the Bahujan Samaj Party’s central-state coordinator Nitin Singh, was expelled on February 12 for alleged factionalism and indulging in “anti-party activities”.