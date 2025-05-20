The United States Department of State on Monday announced visa restrictions on people working with Indian travel agencies found to have been “knowingly facilitating illegal immigration to the United States”.

The state department said its Consular Affairs and Diplomatic Security Service mission in India had identified those “engaged in facilitating illegal immigration and human smuggling and trafficking operations”.

“We will continue to take steps to impose visa restrictions against owners, executives, and senior officials of travel agencies to cut off alien smuggling networks,” the department said in its statement.

The department added that its aim was not only to inform foreign nationals about the dangers of illegal immigration to the US but also to hold those who violate US laws accountable for their actions.

The department noted that the visa restriction policy is a global one, and that it also applies to individuals who otherwise qualify for the country’s Visa Waiver Program.

However, the statement did not name the people or agencies who will face action under this new move.

The move comes amid a wider crackdown by US President Donald Trump’s administration, which has used military aircraft to repatriate undocumented migrants.

Six hundred and thirty-six Indians have been deported from the United States since January, when Donald Trump assumed office, the Union government told Parliament in March. Besides another 295 Indians were awaiting final deportation orders.

A 2022 US Department of Homeland Security report estimated that 2,20,000 undocumented Indian migrants were living in the country.

Reports in January said that India was working with the Trump administration to deport around 18,000 undocumented or visa-overstaying Indian citizens from the US.

